Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,488 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,435 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

