Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,862 shares of company stock worth $49,112,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.42.

BX stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $114.62. 77,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

