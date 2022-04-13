Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $3,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 771,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,816,251. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. 1,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.