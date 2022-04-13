Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after buying an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. 17,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

