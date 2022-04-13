Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,458. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

