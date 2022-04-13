Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of RCI Hospitality worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RICK stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

