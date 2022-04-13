Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $174,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 538,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358,488. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -645.45 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

