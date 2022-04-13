Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.