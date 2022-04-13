Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 330.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. 309,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

