Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 34.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 86.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CB traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $212.56. 20,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

