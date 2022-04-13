Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of West Bancorporation worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

WTBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,705. The firm has a market cap of $430.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In related news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

