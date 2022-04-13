Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKFN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

LKFN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

