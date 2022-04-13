Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

DIS traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $132.47. 182,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $241.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,472 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

