Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,897 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.67) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

BHP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 55,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.