Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.48.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

