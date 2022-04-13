Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.82 and a 200 day moving average of $257.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

