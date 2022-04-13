Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 223,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,505,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

