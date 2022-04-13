Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,593,709 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,593,709 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 588,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

