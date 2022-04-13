Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $20.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $614.19. 28,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $645.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.67. The company has a market cap of $251.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

