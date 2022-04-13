Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 42,938 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,938 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. 167,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,446. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

