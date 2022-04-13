Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 51,369 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,369 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 270,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

