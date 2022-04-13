Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.64 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. 758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,811. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $69.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84.

