Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after acquiring an additional 699,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

