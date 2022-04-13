Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 266.4% in March

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 266.4% from the March 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,202. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

