ARMOR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,796.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $44,796.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.08 or 0.07461703 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.68 or 0.99815519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041092 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

