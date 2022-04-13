Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Head-To-Head Comparison

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AgileThought alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AgileThought and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -49.87% -14.72% Ashford -2.55% -15.06% 6.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.53 -$20.07 million N/A N/A Ashford $388.48 million 0.13 -$9.93 million ($17.10) -0.95

Ashford has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashford beats AgileThought on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.