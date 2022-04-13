AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

