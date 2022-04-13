Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Shares Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $202.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avery Dennison traded as low as $168.55 and last traded at $168.98. Approximately 16,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 630,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

