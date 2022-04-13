AXIS Token (AXIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $417.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00103625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

