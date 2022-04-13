B. Riley Comments on Gentex Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.