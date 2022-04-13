Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 260,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,357,737 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $17.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,319,000 after buying an additional 269,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

