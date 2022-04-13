Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,537.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLWYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.08) to GBX 3,390 ($44.18) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($50.63) to GBX 3,870 ($50.43) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($45.92) to GBX 3,351 ($43.67) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. Bellway has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

