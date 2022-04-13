Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BSEFY opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Benesse has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.
Benesse Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benesse (BSEFY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.