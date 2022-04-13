Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.11

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BRGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.06. The company has a market cap of C$28.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.