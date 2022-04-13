Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.11

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.06. The company has a market cap of C$28.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

