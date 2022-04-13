BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Hits $220.48 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $108.99 or 0.00264027 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $220.48 million and $37.18 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006918 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00272309 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

