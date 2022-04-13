Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Hits $1.65 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $125.48 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $86.79 or 0.00210779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,176.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.00829386 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021940 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,031,370 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

