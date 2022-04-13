BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DSU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
