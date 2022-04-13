BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 242,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.