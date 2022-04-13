BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.88.

BlackRock stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $715.80. 18,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,266. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $842.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

