Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $5,281.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00016212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005274 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,598,612 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

