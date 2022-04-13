Blockpass Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $349,263.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00103625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.