Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. First Bank reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRBA opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.83. First Bank has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.