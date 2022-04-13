Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.27). Freshpet posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.22.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Freshpet by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.