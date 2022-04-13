Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Stryker posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $263.79. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,843. Stryker has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

