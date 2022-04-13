Brokerages Expect Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sono-Tek’s earnings. Sono-Tek also reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sono-Tek will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sono-Tek.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Riemer bought 6,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,060. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 million, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.