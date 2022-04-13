Brokers Issue Forecasts for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

About AllianceBernstein (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.