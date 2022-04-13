Brokers Set Expectations for Tesla, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $986.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $971.06. The firm has a market cap of $991.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

