BSCView (BSCV) Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

BSCView (BSCV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, BSCView has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $70,022.67 and $260.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.08 or 0.07461703 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.68 or 0.99815519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041092 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.