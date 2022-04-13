Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.91

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 185209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$103.27 million and a PE ratio of -11.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

