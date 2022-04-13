Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.91

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BUGet Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 185209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$103.27 million and a PE ratio of -11.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BUGet Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

