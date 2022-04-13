Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cactus in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 136,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $226,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cactus by 13.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $7,121,000.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

