Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

